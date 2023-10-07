The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) are 21-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Clemson Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 52.5.

Clemson is averaging 35.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 40th, giving up 20.8 points per contest. Wake Forest is accumulating 426.5 total yards per game on offense this season (46th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 338.5 total yards per game (46th-ranked).

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Clemson vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -21 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

None of Wake Forest's three games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

This is the first time Wake Forest will play as an underdog this season.

Wake Forest has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 999 yards on 76-of-127 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Demond Claiborne has run for 311 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has taken 44 carries and totaled 250 yards.

Jahmal Banks' 276 receiving yards (69 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 receptions on 31 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has caught 18 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes' 10 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 199 yards (49.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts, the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has recorded five sacks, five TFL and 26 tackles.

DaShawn Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording eight tackles and three passes defended.

