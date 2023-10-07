The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) host the Syracuse Orange (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Syracuse is a 9.5-point underdog. The game's point total is 59.5.

North Carolina is totaling 35.8 points per game on offense (32nd in the FBS), and ranks 45th on defense with 22 points allowed per game. Syracuse has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 18th-best in points per game (38.2) and 18th-best in points surrendered per game (14.8).

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

North Carolina has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

North Carolina has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

North Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has racked up 1,187 yards (296.8 ypg) on 96-of-132 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 119 rushing yards (29.8 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has 383 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven touchdowns.

British Brooks has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 140 yards (35 per game) with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones' team-high 296 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 21 targets).

Nate McCollum has put up a 220-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 26 targets.

Kobe Paysour's 19 catches have turned into 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has four sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 17 tackles.

North Carolina's tackle leader, Power Echols, has 33 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

