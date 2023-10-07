Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The college football slate in Week 6, which includes the Syracuse Orange versus the North Carolina Tar Heels, is not one to miss for fans watching from North Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-10)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-21)
Robert Morris Colonials at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Villanova Wildcats at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
