Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Elon Phoenix and North Carolina Central Eagles square off at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Phoenix. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-7.0) 52.2 Elon 30, North Carolina Central 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

Eagles games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Phoenix games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 22.6 20.8 20.5 4.5 24.0 31.7 North Carolina Central 35.6 29.4 48.0 34.5 18.5 37.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.