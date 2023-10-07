The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the NC State Wolfpack (3-2). The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.

From an offensive standpoint, NC State ranks 98th in the FBS with 345.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 34th in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest). With 412.3 total yards per game on offense, Marshall ranks 56th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 43rd, surrendering 336.8 total yards per game.

NC State vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

TV Channel: The CW

NC State vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -6.5 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

NC State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Wolfpack's offense struggle, ranking -58-worst in the FBS in total yards (339.3 total yards per game). They rank 50th on the other side of the ball (293.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

The last three games have seen the Wolfpack's offense fail to produce, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS in points (26.3 points per game). They rank 27th defensively (13.7 points surrendered per game).

Over the previous three games, NC State ranks -51-worst in passing offense (185.3 passing yards per game) and -50-worst in passing defense (244.3 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Wolfpack are 18th-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three contests (154), they rank 14th-best defensively (49.3 rushing yards allowed) during that time frame.

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State is winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-1).

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

NC State has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

NC State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

NC State has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolfpack a 71.4% chance to win.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong leads NC State with 971 yards (194.2 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 286 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Allen has carried the ball 29 times for 139 yards (27.8 per game).

Kevin Concepcion's 245 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has collected 23 catches and two touchdowns.

Porter Rooks has caught 10 passes while averaging 25 yards per game.

Julian Gray has a total of 116 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws.

Davin Vann paces the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 14 tackles.

NC State's top-tackler, Payton Wilson, has 55 tackles, three TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Robert Kennedy has a team-leading one interception to go along with 15 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

