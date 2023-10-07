NC State vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The NC State Wolfpack (3-2) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Marshall matchup.
NC State vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|NC State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+202
Week 6 Odds
NC State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- NC State has put together a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Marshall has won two games against the spread this season.
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
