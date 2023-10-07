The Villanova Wildcats should come out on top in their game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

NC A&T vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-3.4) 45.9 Villanova 25, NC A&T 21

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

The Wildcats have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Aggies vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 13.3 29.5 16.0 30.0 12.3 29.3 Villanova 27.8 23.4 38.5 14.0 20.7 29.7

