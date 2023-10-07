Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park Saturday at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the NLDS..
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.
- In 96 of 138 games this year (69.6%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (39 of 138), with more than one RBI 14 times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (39.1%), including 16 multi-run games (11.6%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|74
|.303
|AVG
|.285
|.337
|OBP
|.325
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
