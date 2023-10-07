Saturday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 1.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is seventh in slugging.

In 102 of 144 games this season (70.8%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (36 of 144), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 57 games this season (39.6%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (66 of 144), with two or more runs 13 times (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .305 AVG .244 .375 OBP .319 .636 SLG .484 43 XBH 28 23 HR 17 54 RBI 47 64/30 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings