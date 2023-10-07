Lucas Herbert is in the field at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Herbert at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Herbert Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has finished below par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Herbert has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Herbert has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 44 -3 279 0 9 0 0 $689,420

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Herbert last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Herbert has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,270 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Herbert shot better than just 32% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Herbert shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Herbert carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Herbert recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last tournament, Herbert's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Herbert ended the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Herbert recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.