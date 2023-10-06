North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wilson County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Beddingfield High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kenly, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Preparatory Academy at KIPP Pride High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
