North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Wayne County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Goldsboro High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Princeton, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Wayne High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wayne High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.