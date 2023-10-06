This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Union County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Marshville, NC

Marshville, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at Cuthbertson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Weddington High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Union Academy Charter School