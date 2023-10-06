Surry County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Martin County
  • Wake County
  • Durham County

    • Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    North Surry High School at Surry Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dobson, NC
    • Conference: Conference 37 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Stokes High School at Mount Airy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mount Airy, NC
    • Conference: Northwest 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Elkin, NC
    • Conference: Northwest 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.