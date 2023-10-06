North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Stokes County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Stokes High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stokes High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sparta, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
