If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information below.

    • Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    North Duplin High School at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Salemburg, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Red Springs High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clinton, NC
    • Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hobbton High School at Pender High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Burgaw, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

