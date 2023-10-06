North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Rowan County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesse C. Carson High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
