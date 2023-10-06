North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Robeson County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Red Springs High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clinton, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.