North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Pitt County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
J.H. Rose High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
