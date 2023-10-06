Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina this week.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dixon High School at Swansboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Swansboro, NC

Conference: Coastal 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Onslow High School at South Lenoir High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Deep Run, NC

Conference: East Central 2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

White Oak High School at West Carteret High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Morehead City, NC

Conference: Coastal 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Croatan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Newport, NC

Conference: Coastal 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at New Bern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: New Bern, NC

Conference: Big East 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Havelock High School