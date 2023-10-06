North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Northampton County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilson Preparatory Academy at KIPP Pride High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.