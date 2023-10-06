Nash County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Roanoke Rapids High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Warren County High School