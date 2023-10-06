North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Nash County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Roanoke Rapids High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
