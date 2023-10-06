North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Moore County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Richmond Senior High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cameron, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaforth High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee County High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
