North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Southwest Onslow High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
