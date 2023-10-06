North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you reside in Lee County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lee County High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
