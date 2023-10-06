North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hertford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hertford County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information below.
Hertford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
First Flight High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
