Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Guilford County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northeast Guilford High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School