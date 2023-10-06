North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Gaston County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherryville High School at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at Stuart W Cramer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crest High School at North Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dallas, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunter Huss High School at Forestview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
