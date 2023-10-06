This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kernersville, NC
    • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clemmons, NC
    • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
    • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kernersville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Eastern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gibsonville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corvian Community School at Carver High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Winston Salem, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
    • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Forsyth High School at Walkertown High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Walkertown, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Davidson High School at Oak Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Winston Salem, NC
    • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

