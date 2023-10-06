North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Davie County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Davie County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.