Is there high school football on the docket this week in Davidson County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lexington Senior High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at South Davidson High School