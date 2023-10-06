North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Davidson County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lexington Senior High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
