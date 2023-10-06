Play continues at the Hana Bank Korea Open, with Claire Liu in the round of 16 versus Arantxa Rus. Liu has +3300 odds to win this tournament at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Liu at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

On Tuesday, October 10 at 9:00 PM ET, Liu will play Rus in the round of 16, after defeating Yeon Woo Ku 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Liu has current moneyline odds of -125 to win her next matchup against Rus. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Liu Stats

In the Round of 32, Liu was victorious 6-3, 6-3 versus Ku on Sunday.

Liu is 16-22 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Liu is 10-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Liu has played 21.0 games per match in her 38 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Liu, in 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 19.9 games per match and won 47.2% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Liu has been victorious in 29.4% of her return games and 62.7% of her service games.

On hard courts, Liu, over the past 12 months, has claimed 61.7% of her service games and 25.0% of her return games.

