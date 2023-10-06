North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Carteret County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
White Oak High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones Senior High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newport, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
