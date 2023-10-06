We have 2023 high school football action in Carteret County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    White Oak High School at West Carteret High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Morehead City, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jones Senior High School at East Carteret High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Beaufort, NC
    • Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richlands High School at Croatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Newport, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

