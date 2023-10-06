North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Cabarrus High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesse C. Carson High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.