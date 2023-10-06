Barbora Krejcikova will meet Lesia Tsurenko next in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Krejcikova has the third-best odds (+400) to be crowned champion at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Krejcikova at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 (at 7:45 AM ET), Krejcikova will face Tsurenko, after defeating Petra Martic 7-5, 6-1 in the last round.

Krejcikova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Krejcikova defeated No. 45-ranked Martic, 7-5, 6-1.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Krejcikova has gone 28-17 and has won two titles.

Krejcikova has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 19-11.

Krejcikova, over the past 12 months, has played 45 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Krejcikova has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.2 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Krejcikova has won 36.6% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games over the past 12 months.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Krejcikova has won 72.1% of her games on serve and 36.5% on return.

