Fantasy Football Week 5 RB Rankings
We have running back rankings available for you, going into Week 5 of the NFL season -- see below before setting your fantasy lineup!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 5
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|120.0
|30.0
|20.0
|5.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|89.4
|22.4
|12.0
|3.8
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|81.6
|20.4
|16.0
|5.5
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|80.2
|26.7
|9.0
|3.3
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|73.6
|18.4
|16.0
|2.5
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|70.2
|17.6
|13.3
|5.5
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|66.2
|16.6
|18.3
|4.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|62.6
|15.7
|15.3
|1.8
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|61.1
|15.3
|14.8
|2.8
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|59.9
|20.0
|23.0
|1
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|58.8
|14.7
|18.3
|2
|James Cook
|Bills
|58.1
|14.5
|14.0
|3.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|58.0
|14.5
|13.8
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|57.9
|14.5
|15.5
|6.2
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|55.6
|13.9
|17.3
|4
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|54.8
|13.7
|15.5
|2.5
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|54.3
|13.6
|12.5
|3.2
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|52.2
|17.4
|22.0
|2.7
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|46.6
|11.7
|14.0
|4.5
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|46.4
|11.6
|14.8
|3.2
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|46.2
|11.6
|15.8
|3.2
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|43.9
|11.0
|10.3
|3.8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|43.1
|10.8
|15.0
|4
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|42.9
|10.7
|13.5
|5.8
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|39.1
|9.8
|6.3
|5.5
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|38.9
|9.7
|16.0
|2.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|38.9
|9.7
|9.8
|4.5
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|36.5
|18.3
|14.5
|5.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|36.3
|9.1
|11.3
|2
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|33.1
|8.3
|5.5
|3
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|30.5
|7.6
|4.3
|1.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|30.2
|7.6
|8.0
|2.5
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|29.9
|7.5
|9.5
|3.8
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|29.4
|7.4
|11.0
|0.8
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|29.1
|14.6
|7.0
|3
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|28.6
|7.2
|6.5
|3
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|28.4
|7.1
|12.3
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|28.2
|7.1
|14.3
|0.8
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|27.7
|6.9
|3.3
|1
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|27.1
|6.8
|4.5
|3.2
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|26.4
|26.4
|16.0
|5
|Matt Breida
|Giants
|25.7
|6.4
|5.3
|2.2
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|25.7
|6.4
|1.5
|2.2
|Tony Jones Jr.
|Saints
|25.1
|8.4
|7.0
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|25.0
|6.3
|5.0
|3.5
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|24.5
|8.2
|7.3
|1
|Rico Dowdle
|Cowboys
|24.0
|6.0
|5.0
|1.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|23.3
|7.8
|10.7
|2.7
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|23.1
|11.6
|14.0
|2
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chiefs
|22.6
|5.7
|6.3
|1.2
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.