High school football is on the schedule this week in Durham County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Northern Durham High School at Hillside High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Conference: DAC-VII 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Louisburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Louisburg, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillside High School at Northern Durham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Conference: DAC-VII 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Chapel Hill High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Conference: DAC-VII 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Conference: DAC-VII 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

