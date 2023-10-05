High school football is on the schedule this week in Durham County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Northern Durham High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Louisburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Louisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Northern Durham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School