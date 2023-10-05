North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Durham County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northern Durham High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Northern Durham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
