In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that has a lot of compelling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to catch.

You can find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) take on the Texas Rangers (90-72)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -160 +136 8

The Minnesota Twins (87-75) play the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)

Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

MIN Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -137 +116 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

Fubo Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

MIL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -133 +113 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) play host to the Miami Marlins (84-77)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -159 +136 8

