Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (171) this season while batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.

Olson is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 113 games this year (of 161 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.8% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored at least once 95 times this season (59.0%), including 29 games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .299 AVG .266 .403 OBP .374 .639 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 71 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

