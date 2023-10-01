D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Chark's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Chark's season stats include 101 yards on five receptions (20.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 12 times.

Keep an eye on Chark's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jonathan Mingo (LP/concussion): 8 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chark 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 5 101 29 1 20.2

Chark Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1

Rep D.J. Chark and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.