All eyes will be on QBs Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) and Carolina Panthers (0-3) play on October 1. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Andy Dalton vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Andy Dalton 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 1 Games Played 3 58.6% Completion % 69.6% 361 (361) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,075 (358.3) 2 Touchdowns 9 0 Interceptions 2 11 (11) Rushing Yards (Per game) 17 (5.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Vikings Defensive Stats

The Vikings' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 82 points allowed (27.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, surrendering the eighth-most pass yards in the NFL (261.7 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 27th with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings rank 19th in the NFL with 362 rushing yards allowed (120.7 per game) and 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

Defensively, Minnesota ranks 29th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 75%. It is 29th in third-down percentage allowed at 40.5%.

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 276.5 yards

: Over/Under 276.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Panthers Defensive Stats

