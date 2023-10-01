Adam Thielen vs. the Vikings' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Carolina Panthers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, Adam Thielen will be up against a Vikings pass defense featuring Theo Jackson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|35.1
|11.7
|8
|47
|7.55
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Adam Thielen vs. Theo Jackson Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen paces his team with 211 receiving yards on 20 catches with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina's passing offense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 600 passing yards (200 per game) and 11th with four passing touchdowns.
- The Panthers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 18 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 21st with 898 total yards (299.3 per game).
- Carolina carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 43 times per game (second in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Panthers air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing four times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.
Theo Jackson & the Vikings' Defense
- Theo Jackson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has five tackles and one pass defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Minnesota is allowing the eighth-most yards in the league at 261.7 per game (785 total passing yards against).
- The Vikings' points-against average on defense is 27.3 per game, seventh-worst in the league.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.
- The Vikings have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adam Thielen vs. Theo Jackson Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Theo Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|25
|4
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|20
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.6
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|211
|5
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|70.3
|2.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|64
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.