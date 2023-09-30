Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 30, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and Citadel Bulldogs go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Catamounts. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-8.7) 56.8 Western Carolina 33, Citadel 24

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

Last year, six Catamounts games went over the point total.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bulldogs games.

Catamounts vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 5 42.3 7 56 4.3 37.7 Western Carolina 36.8 27 53.5 14 20 40

