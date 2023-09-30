Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Week 5 of the 2023 college football season features eight games involving Sun Belt teams. Some of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking UL Monroe +13.5 against Appalachian State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern matchup.
Best Week 5 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: UL Monroe +13.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 1.6 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Southern Miss +6.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Southern Miss by 0.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Coastal Carolina +6.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Southern by 1.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 5 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 66.5 - Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Total: 51.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - South Alabama vs. James Madison
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Total: 57.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Louisiana vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: BTN
Week 5 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia State
|4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|37.0 / 22.8
|439.8 / 401.0
|Arkansas State
|2-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|19.5 / 38.5
|337.0 / 447.8
|James Madison
|4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|33.8 / 22.5
|408.3 / 355.8
|Texas State
|3-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|41.8 / 27.3
|485.3 / 412.3
|Old Dominion
|2-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|22.3 / 25.8
|332.5 / 371.3
|UL Monroe
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|14.7 / 24.7
|301.7 / 383.7
|Marshall
|3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|25.3 / 15.7
|395.0 / 304.3
|South Alabama
|2-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|28.8 / 23.8
|393.5 / 352.8
|Georgia Southern
|3-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|34.3 / 18.3
|480.0 / 334.3
|Louisiana
|3-1 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|38.8 / 27.5
|479.5 / 334.5
|Appalachian State
|2-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|35.3 / 28.5
|442.5 / 333.8
|Troy
|2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|25.5 / 28.0
|416.8 / 303.8
|Coastal Carolina
|2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|31.5 / 20.0
|415.3 / 382.5
|Southern Miss
|1-3 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|23.3 / 36.3
|337.5 / 379.8
