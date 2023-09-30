North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
According to our computer model, the North Carolina Central Eagles will take down the Campbell Fighting Camels when the two teams match up at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Carolina Central (-4.3)
|54.6
|North Carolina Central 29, Campbell 25
North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles went 6-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Eagles games.
Campbell Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Camels is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Camels have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).
Eagles vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Carolina Central
|32.3
|24.8
|47
|21
|18.5
|37.5
|Campbell
|37.3
|25
|24
|31
|50.5
|19
