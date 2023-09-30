The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .290 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 94 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 136), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has an RBI in 38 of 136 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year (54 of 136), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 74 .295 AVG .285 .329 OBP .325 .482 SLG .469 25 XBH 28 7 HR 11 26 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Nationals Pitching Rankings