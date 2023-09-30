Mi Hyang Lee will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at the par-71, 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lee Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mi Hyang Lee Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Lee has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Lee is aiming for her fourth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Lee has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -3 278 0 12 1 1 $247,005

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Lee has played in the past year (6,547 yards) is 109 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 89th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Lee was better than 92% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Lee carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Lee recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last tournament, Lee's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Lee ended the Kroger Queen City Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

