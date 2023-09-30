Elon vs. William & Mary Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Our projection model predicts the Elon Phoenix will defeat the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Rhodes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Elon vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Elon (-3.0)
|41.3
|Elon 22, William & Mary 19
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Elon Betting Info (2022)
- The Phoenix put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Phoenix and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- The Tribe have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Phoenix vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Elon
|24.8
|24.5
|27.0
|3.0
|24.0
|31.7
|William & Mary
|25.0
|10.0
|25.5
|4.5
|24.5
|15.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.