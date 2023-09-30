The Rice Owls (2-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 is set for the contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS (419.3 yards allowed per game), Rice has played better offensively, ranking 60th in the FBS offensively totaling 405.8 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, East Carolina is compiling 22.0 points per contest (100th-ranked). It ranks 79th in the FBS on defense (26.0 points allowed per game).

East Carolina vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Pirates have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

East Carolina hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

East Carolina has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

East Carolina has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has put up 365 passing yards, or 91.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with four interceptions.

Mason Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 178 yards, or 44.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 171 yards (on 42 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson paces his team with 178 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has totaled 128 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Jhari Patterson has racked up 75 reciving yards (18.8 ypg) this season.

Jeremy Lewis has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Julius Wood is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 29 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Antoine Jackson has a team-leading one interception to go along with three tackles and one pass defended.

