The Rice Owls (2-2) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Rice owns the 35th-ranked scoring offense this year (35.3 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 31.8 points allowed per game. East Carolina ranks 99th in the FBS with 22.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 26.0 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

East Carolina vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

East Carolina vs. Rice Key Statistics

East Carolina Rice 277.5 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.8 (70th) 341.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.3 (104th) 127.5 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.0 (125th) 150.0 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (12th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has put up 365 passing yards, or 91.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with four interceptions.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 32 times for 178 yards, with one touchdown.

Rahjai Harris has piled up 171 yards (on 42 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson leads his team with 178 receiving yards on 16 catches.

Jsi Hatfield has nine receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 128 yards (32.0 yards per game) this year.

Jhari Patterson has racked up 75 reciving yards (18.8 ypg) this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has recorded 1,237 yards (309.3 ypg) on 80-of-125 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 29 times for 139 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 194 receiving yards on 16 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 30 times for 65 yards (16.3 per game), while also racking up 64 yards through the air.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 20 receptions for 370 yards (92.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Braylen Walker has been the target of 12 passes and racked up eight grabs for 178 yards, an average of 44.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

